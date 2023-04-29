After three years at A&M, including two All-SEC selections, Johnson was selected by the Jaguars with the 160th pick in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Even though he only played in nine games last season, Johnson still earned a return to the All-SEC team. He racked up 71 tackles, a sack and 3 forced fumbles as A&M's nickel, cementing himself as one of the best players at the position in the nation. That made his slide to the fifth round all the more inexplicable, as he was anticipated to go much sooner.

Even though he played a considerable amount down the stretch in the 2020 season, the former 4-star broke out in 2021. He tallied 79 tackles, broke up 6 passes, had a sack and his lone interception to earn first team All-SEC honors.

For his Aggie career, Johnson had 164 tackles, 2 sacks, 7 passes defensed, 3 forced fumbles and 1 interception. He proved to be one of the most capable pass defenders in the SEC while also being a fearless run defender.

Johnson joins fellow Aggie Christian Kirk in Jacksonville as the Jags look to repeat as AFC South champions.