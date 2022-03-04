Three-star OL Antony Birsa commits to Northwestern

Well it didn't take long for local offensive lineman Anthony Birsa to become a Wildcat. He picked up his offer on Thursday when he visited Evanston for spring practice, and announced his commitment on Friday.

Birsa plays his high school ball for Joliet (Ill.) Catholic Academy. In 2021, the Hilltoppers went 14-0 en route to winning JCA's 15th state championship, the most in Illinois history.

Birsa joins Dylan Senda, Aidan Gray and Frank Covey IV in the Cats' Class of 2023. He is the second offensive lineman, joining Senda, and the third local product, joining Gray and Covey IV.