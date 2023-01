Clint Cosgrove catches up with three-star linebacker K'Vion Thunderbird to break down his commitment to Arizona State . Thunderbird discusses how it feels to be a Sun Devil, why he chose Arizona State, players and coaches he connected with throughout the recruiting process, his message to the fans and more.

Thunderbird is a sideline to sideline defender who's style of play is perfect for the Pac-12. He is fast, physical, twitched up and plays the game with bad intentions. Even though Thunderbird is listed as an outside linebacker, he also has the frame and athleticism to play on the inside, or even as a nickel to cover slot defenders and come as an extra rusher.

This is a big win for coach Dillingham and staff from a recruiting standpoint as it shows the staff is willing to scour the nation in order to find the best available players and expand their recruiting footprint when necessary. There are also a number of talented players coming up in the Kenwood Academy program as well and Thunderbird could become a key recruiter for the Sun Devils moving forward. This is a big win on the recruiting trail and the Arizona State fans should be extremely excited to land a player of Thunderbird's caliber this late in the recruiting cycle.