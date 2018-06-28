It didn't take Chicago (IL) Simeon senior two star ranked athlete recruit Alante Brown (5-foot-10, 170 pounds) too long to accept his latest scholarship from Michigan State and discusses his decision here.

"Michigan State has always been my dream school since I was a little kid," Brown said. "I was actually born in East Lansing and I moved away from Michigan when I was like 3 days old. Once Michigan State offered me I knew what I wanted to commit to Green and White."

Brown, recruited by the Spartans as a wide receiver was originally verbally committed to Miami of Ohio but was asked to decommit from the Redhawks when Brown decided to attend a few nearby college satellite camps. While Brown's decision at the time had a serious price to pay involved, it didn''t take long for several other schools to take notice of Brown's skills.

"I wasn't too worried when Miami of Ohio asked me to decommit because I knew that I had a few good camps and I was able to add some really good offers right away from schools like Missouri, Minnesota and eventually Michigan State."

Brown however needed to camp with Michigan State last Thursday and then needed to wait a few days after the camp to add his dream offer from the Spartans.

"I thought I really killed it last Thursday at Michigan State camp and I was hoping they would offer me after the camp. The coaches said it could take up to two weeks before they would let me know about an offer. Once they got back in touch with me a few days later with the offer it felt amazing. I honestly at first wanted to commit on the spot but then after how everything went down the first time when I committed to Miami, I was a little gun shy at first. I didn't want people to talk about me jumping from one school to the next or have a bad feeling about me because I'm not that sort of kid. I spoke to the Michigan State coaches again on Saturday and after that call I knew I was ready. Michigan State was my dream school all along, plus I always wanted to compete at the highest level. I also feel like I'll be able to go and play at Michigan State and compete."

Brown also discussed what he thought was the worst part of his recruiting process.

"That's easy and waiting on Michigan State to offer me was the hardest part. I just didn't know if they planned to offer me and having to wait up to two weeks would of killed me. Hopefully it only took a few days."

Brown is also excited to put his recruiting ordeal behind him and move forward.

"I'm just ready to move on and get back to work. I'm super glad that it's over and focus on just helping us win a state title now."

Alante Brown is verballu committed to Michigan State. .

