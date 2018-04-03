Oswego Ill. junior athlete prospect Charles Coleman (6-foot-3, 220 pounds) spent part of his spring break roaming the State of North Dakota while also fitting in a quick trip to Purdue. Coleman made unofficial visits last week to both North Dakota, North Dakota State and Purdue and recaps his visits here.

"I was able to spent some time in Minnesota and also in North Dakota over spring break," Coleman said. "We spent a day in Minneapolis and then we went over and stayed in North Dakota and spent a few days visiting North Dakota and North Dakota State."

Coleman recapped his visits to North Dakota and North Dakota State.

"My visit to North Dakota went good, really good. The town is great and everyone at North Dakota was very friendly. I like the fact that North Dakota has a real family vibe and everyone just seems very supportive. The coaches at North Dakota showed me around the campus and I learned more about the campus, housing and academics. I also was able to see the facilities and the football stadium and then went up to the offices and talked with the coaches. I also had a chance to see a spring practice and it was the first day in pads to it was a pretty intense practice. What stood out to me at North Dakota was just the strong connection between the coaches and the players. The coaches are very loyal to the players and they truly look out for the players."

"North Dakota State was another good visit. I was able to spend time with my recruiting coach at NDSU Joe Klanderman. We saw all the facilities along with the campus. NDSU is also recruiting me as a tight end/defensive end and we talked about camps this summer. NDSU is really big on going to it's own one day camps and made it clear that they want to see me in one of those camps this summer. NDSU was impressive and the winning tradition along with the great fan and community support was impressive. They also have a great vive and a brotherhood at NDSU and it was also a good visit."

Coleman also fit in a last minute spring break stop to Purdue.

"I was able to get out to Purdue on March 30th. I was the campus the facilities at Purdue. The facilities are like brand new and it's an impressive football complex. I also was able to watch a spring practice and I was also able to say hello to head coach Jeff Brohm. I was also introduced to running backs coach Chris Barkley and it was good to get to know them a bit better. Purdue was another good visit and Purdue also wants me to consider camping with them this summer."

So what's next for Coleman this spring?

"I don't have any other visits planned for now. I'm just back at my workouts and getting ready for the spring and I'm also starting to look at some camp sates for this summer."

Charles Coleman has a scholarship offer from North Dakota.

