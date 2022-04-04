ATH Crews adds a new offer

Chicago (Ill.) Simeon junior athlete recruit Andre Crews (5-foot-9, 185 pounds) was able to add his first Division 1 scholarship offer over the weekend when in-state Eastern Illinois extended Crews a scholarship offer. Crews recaps his impression from adding his latest offer from EIU and much more in this latest recruiting update.

"I got a text and was asked to call back the coach at Eastern Illinois," Crews said. "I called the coaches back and they offered me a scholarship. Eastern Illinois also said they want me to come down and visit them soon and I'm excited about getting an offer."

Crews broke down his initial impressions from adding his latest offer from Eastern Illinois University.

"I still don;'t know too much about Eastern Illinois to be honest, except that it's in state and is a few hours away from home. I had a nice talk with the defensive backs coach (DJ Bland) and we are going to reschedule another call and talk more about the football program and the school. I'll try to make a visit to see them in person either later this spring or maybe in the summer."

So who else has been showing recruiting interest in Crews so far this spring?

"I'ver been in contact with the coaches at EIU along with the coaches at South Dakota, Miami of Ohio, Cornell. Georgetown, Cincinnati, Army, UConn and also Navy. I had a very early offer from Kentucky but the coach who offered me left and I haven't heard anything from them since. Some of those coaches want me to make a visit to see them this spring but I've been pretty busy lately between school, track season and I also played a bit with Boom 7on7."

Crews, who is a versatile athlete who can and will play all over the field started to get any idea of an eventual position at the college level?

"Some schools like me as a receiver, some like me as a defensive back and others like me as more of a running back. Most schools would like me to come in as more of an athlete and see where I can fit in the best for them. I can also return kicks and punts and I'm always willing to play anywhere I'm needed."

Crews is also excited for his senior season this fall for the Wolverines.

"I've been able to add some good weight and I'm up to around 185 pounds now. I'm bigger and stronger plus I've worked hard on my overall speed and explosiveness. I was able to just add more food to my diet along with hitting the weight room really hard."

Andre Crews has a scholarship offer from Eastern Illinois University.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today