Elmhurst (Ill.) York senior athlete recruit Zane Heemsoth (6-foot-5, 235 pounds) could very well be one of the top remaining uncommitted names in the State of Illinois Class of 20`19. Heemsoth checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"The last offer I've received was from Western Michigan," Heemsoth said. "I've also been in contact with several schools this summer and my recruiting has gone very well."

Heemsoth has been able to remain on the short list of several Power 5 schools this summer after some recent camp performances.

"I recently camped at Michigan State. The coaches from Michigan State talked to me after the camp and said that they want to wait until the season is over to make a decision for my position. I also camped at Iowa and they also want to wait some time before they extend any offers. Both schools said that they liked what they saw from me at defensive end at the camps. I also went to Purdue for a camp this summer and they said similar things regarding my game."

Heemsoth, who is holding 10 offers this summer is also hitting the camp circuit again later this week.

"I'm planning to head out to Harvard this week for a camp and a visit."

Does Heemsoth have a time frame for making his college decision?

"Right now I'm trying to wait for the best offer so I'm nit in any rush or hurry to make a decision."

Heemsoth is also excited about his upcoming senior season.

"I think the team is looking good this summer. I like what our new head coach (Mike Fitzgerald) has dome so far with the entire football program and the overall atmosphere."

Zane Heemsoth has multiple scholarship offers.

