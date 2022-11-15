LaGrange Park (Ill.) Lyons Township junior athlete prospect Noah Pfafflin (6-foot-2, 185 pounds) was able to make a Junior Day visit to Northern Illinois University on Sunday for an invite only event on the DeKalb campus. Pfafflin, who just wrapped up his 2022 IHSA football junior season last Saturday breaks down his Sunday visit to NIU and much more in this latest recruiting update.

"We lost to Loyola on Saturday so it's still a bummer to be finished this season," Pfafflin said. "We had a good season overall and we will be back in 2023. We bring back a lot of kids from this year and everyone now has a better idea of what it will take to make a deeper run next season."

Pfafflin, who was a two way starter for Lyons in 2022 at receiver and outside linebacker also filled us in on his Sunday Junior Day visit to NIU.

"I had a good visit on Sunday to NIU. I was able to watch them in a practice and I was impressed at how well run everything was along with the team having such high energy. The practice reminded me of our team practices at Lyons and we also go really fast with a lot of energy. I was ale to talk with a lot of the NIU coaches on Sunday including head coach Thomas Hammock. The NIU coaches said they liked my video and they feel I can play on either side of the football in college. They see me as more of a hybrid outside linebacker/safety. I just really enjoyed getting to learn more about NIU and getting to meet and talk with the coaches."

Has Pfafflin started to hear from any additional schools this fall?

"NIU has been the main school so far, but I've also gotten some recent interest from both North Dakota State and also West Virginia. I'm just in the process now of getting my junior season video out and hopefully more coaches will like what they see from my game this past season."

Pfafflin was asked to reflect back on his just completed junior season.

"We went into the season excited about our team and knowing we could make it farther than we did in 2021. Everyone just bought in this season and we had so much more confidence this year. Overall I felt personally that I played pretty well this season. I played both ways this season and learned a new position (outside linebacker) and I felt I got pretty good at it. I really liked playing both ways this season and it just felt good to contribute as much as I could this year for the team."

Does Pfafflin have his off-season plans set?

"I'm getting back into the weight room right away and I'm considering doing a few different things this off season. The goal is to just get better at everything this winter, bigger, stronger and faster."