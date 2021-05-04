EdgyTim - ATH Pickett has summer plans

Chicago (Ill.) Brooks junior athlete prospect Cameron Pickett (6-foot-0, 180 pounds) was able to get back on the football field this spring and was part of a strong spring season for the Brooks Eagles (4-1). Pickett also checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news, summer camp plans and more in this latest recruiting update.

"We had a good season and went 4-1." Pickett said. "Our only loss came to St. Viator and we didn't have a game with them until the day before the game. We had one day to prepare for them but at least we both got a game in at the last minute."

Pickett was asked to grade his own performance from this season.

"I feel like I played pretty well this season. I was able to make some big plays when we needed it. I felt good about how I was able to get more separation this season along with just attacking the football more. I also felt like I was able to make some tough catches. I still have a lot to work on and I'm trying to improve my overall route running and make sure I'm finishing my routes on every play. I also want to work on just playing all out on every single play including plays going away from me."

Burnett also recapped his latest recruiting news.

"I have offers from both Penn and Dartmouth. Penn offered me about a month ago and Dartmouth just offered me earlier this week. I've been getting follows and contact from Illinois State, Northern Iowa, Iowa State, Northwestern, Illinois, Purdue plus Texas Tech and a few other smaller level schools. A lot of the college coaches want to see me in camps this summer."

Does Pickett have any summer college camp plans set yet?

"I'm looking at going to the University of Indianapolis camp with my teammates laster this month. I'm also going to The Stage camp on May 11th and I also want to go to the Northwestern camp. I'm sure I'll add a few other camps as well."

Pickett has managed to stay on top of his academics despite having to learn remotely all school year.

"Learning from home has been a big adjustment because you can have a lot of distractions but I've been managing it. We had an option to go back into school but I went back and we had like 2 people in classes and everyone else was home online. I'm going to finish this school year at home and hopefully we can all go back into school this spring."