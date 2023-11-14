Mt. Carmel (Ill.) senior athlete recruit Blayne Sisson (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) was originally committed to Southern Illinois University but has decided to flip his commitment and Sisson has given the University of Illinois has verbal commitment. Sisson, who has accepted a Preferred Walk On roster spot with Illinois breaks down his decision here.

"Illinois already has all of it's 2024 offers out and technically I'm accepting a PWO offer," Sisson said. "It was really hard to call the coaches at SIU and tell them my decision and they have been great to me. In the end I just couldn't pass up an opportunity to play football for Illinois and attend a Big Ten school."

Sisson, who was being recruited by the Fighting Illini as a wide receiver/safety recruit pointed towards some key factors which led to his commitment to Illinois.

"Illinois just has so much to offer. They have a great campus and the education at Illinois is top notch. I've made a few different visits to Illinois already and I just really loved it there and so did my family. My family really wanted me to commit earlier to Illinois they liked it so much. I've been able to get to know a lot of the coaches at Illinois and they all seem like great guys. Illinois said that they like me as either a slot receiver or they can also see me playing safety as well. I'm pretty versatile and I'll play anywhere they feel I can help the team."

Sisson,. who is planning to make an official visit to Illinois in December admitted that decommiting from SIU was not an easy call to make.

"It was very hard to make that phone call to the SIU coaches. SIU has been great with me and they believed in me. I know this is the best decision for me and they respect that and respect my decision."

Next up for Sisson is hopefully a win on Saturday and then playing in the Class 3A state title game.

"We play on the road this week at Roxana in the (Class 3A) semifinals and then it would be the 3A state title game at Illinois State. Roxana is a really good team and it should be a good game. I'm ready to play and excited to help get my team to state."

Blayne Sisson is verbally committed to the University of Illinois.