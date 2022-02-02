ATH Thomas added his first offer

Chicago Heights (Ill.) Marian Catholic junior WR recruit Kyle Thomas (6-foot-3, 170 pounds) was able to add his first scholarship offer recently from Northern Illinois University while on a junior day visit. Thomas recaps his recent NIU visit and offer along with his additional suitors so far this winter in the update.

"I went to NIU on Sunday for a junior day and that's when they offered me a scholarship," Thomas said. "I didn't see it coming (scholarship offer) but I did have a good feeling that NIU was pretty interested in me once we got to the school."

Thomas recapped his NIU junior day visit impressions.

"NIU is a great school and I really like the coaches at NIU. The football program has had a lot of success and they also offer a good education. Everyone at NIU really treated us like family on the visit and I'm excited about getting an offer from them. NIU is recruiting me and offered me as a wide receiver. I just really liked everything at NIU and the coaches and everyone around the program are just genuine."

Thomas, who is running track this spring for Marian Catholic also filled us in on his growing list of colleges taking notice of him this winter.

"Besides NIU, I've also been in contact with the coaches from Miami of Ohio, South Dakota, Rice, Wyoming, Eastern Michigan, New Mexico State, Army, North Dakota and also Minnesota State (D2). A lot of those coaches made in school visits a few weeks back. The coaches have said they really like my season video and that they want to come back this spring and watch me in a workout. Things have really picked up with my Twitter followers after I got the NIU offer."

Thomas was asked to look back on his 2021 fall season and grade his on the field performance.

"I would give myself a B+ grade overall for the season. I felt good about how I was able to run with the football. I gained over 1,000 yards (playing quarterback) rushing and my throwing overall was pretty decent. I definitely need to improve on my quarterback mechanics along with just making better reads and also take better drops. It's really about all of the little things and just working and improving on everything. I work with Byron Dawkins from QBWon and he's been able to help me really improve on everything in my game at quarterback."

Thomas also doesn't need to look far when it comes to getting insights on the recruiting process.

"My older brother (Cam Thomas) went through the recruiting process a few years back and he's a role model for me. He ended signing to Illinois and he's always just carried himself well and he's a great big brother. I definitely look up to him and he's been a big help for me already for so many things besides football and recruiting."

Kyle Thomas has a scholarship offer from Northern Illinois University.