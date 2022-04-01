Athlete Justin Bonsu elated to have picked up an Army offer
There is little doubt that the Army coaching staff is going all out relative to their recruiting in the midwest and Athlete Justin Bonsu is the latest prospect in that region to receive an offer fr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news