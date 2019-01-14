Evanston (Ill.) Township senior wide receiver/defensive back recruit Michael Axelrood (6-foot-2, 185 pounds) made his third official visit this past weekend to Dartmouth. Axelrood, who also made earlier official visits to Cornell and Princeton recaps his latest official visit and mote in this recruiting update.

"I made an official visit this weekend to Dartmouth," Axelrood said. "I don't have any other official visits wet for now but I'm also still in contact with several schools and I haven't made any decision just yet."

Axelrood recapped his weekend impressions from Dartmouth.

"I just had a really good official visit to Dartmouth. I was really impressed with the players along with everyone in and around the football program at Dartmouth. Dartmouth has a really good football program and they just have a lot of impressive people around the football program. From the players and the coaches along with everyone working for the football program everyone was terrific to me and my family and they just showed us great hospitality. I really liked the players on the team and I also get a long great with the coaches at Dartmouth. Overall it was a great official visit."

Axelrood for now is not in a rush to make his college decision.

"I'm waiting it all out for now. I'm in a great position right now and I have offers and options with several great schools. I'ver been in touch with schools such as North Dakota State, Kansas State and Iowa plus I have offers from several schools. I'm going to sit down with my parents soon and talk about everything and make the best possible decision I can make."

Axelrood is also preparing for some upcoming in home visits.



"The coaches from Princeton are planning to make a home visits Monday night."

Michael Axelrood has several scholarship offers.

