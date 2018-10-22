Evanston (Ill.) Township senior wide receiver/defensive back recruit Michael Axelrood (6-foot-2, 185 pounds) has seen his recruiting stock take off this season. Axelrood takes a few minutes to update us on his latest recruiting news and more in this recruiting update.

"Recruiting has been going really well for me," Axelrood said. My latest two offers are from Air Force and Rice and I'm up to 13-14 offers total so far this season."

Axelrood, who is gearing up for the Wildkits (7-2) Class 8A opening round game against Edwardsville this weekend has also been drawing more attention from Big Ten schools.

"I was at Michigan State on Saturday for a game day visit and I had a really good time. The coaches at Michigan State said that I'm definitely on their recruiting radar screen. I'm also in contact with both Northwestern and Illinois. I'm hoping to visit Northwestern this weekend and then Illinois the following weekend. It all depends on the state playoff schedule regarding the visits because we won't know when we play until that week."



Axelrood is also drawing recruiting attention at both receiver and safety this fall.

"I'm a pretty versatile player and I feel comfortable playing either receiver or at safety. I'm pretty open when it comes to a position in college and as long as I can help the team I'll play anywhere the team needs me to play."

Also don't look for Axelrood to make a college decision anytime soon.

"Right now I'm just enjoying my senior year in school and enjoying the season and the state playoffs. I'm not in any hurry for now to make a college college decision."

