Received some good information last night on the potential Big Ten winter football season from a league source about two options being discussed.

1. 8+1 game season. First week is one game per night starting Dec 29. Last week finishes with championship week March 14-21, again one game per day.

2. 10+1 game season. Starting Thanksgiving (some off time for Christmas, was told not much) and championship played on March 15.



TV partners are heavily involved in constructing options.



Understand this: There are other plans being discussed, as another league source informed GoldandBlack.com this morning "multiple discussions happening right now."