Chicago (Ill.) Brooks senior safety recruit Joel Barrows (6-foot-2, 195 pounds) enjoyed a recent break from his team camp but Barrows and the rest of his team is back to work today getting ready for the 2018 season. Barrows checks in and fills us in on his recruiting process and more in this update.

"We are having a really good team camp," Barrow said. "We took a break for the 4th of July but we are back at work tomorrow (Monday). We are starting to come together and we have a good chance to surprise a lot of people this year. I can't wait to get back to work."

Barrow has also been keeping a close eye on his latest recruiting news.

"It's slowed down a bit but it's a dead period now so it's not a big surprise. I've been in touch with some bigger schools and I'm also starting to consider which schools I want to go visit. I have offers now from South Dakota, Eastern Kentucky, Tennessee-Martin, SIU, EIU, Northern Iowa and also Army along with a handful of D2 offers."

Barrows is also hearing from a handful of FBS level schools this summer.

"I've been in touch with the coaches from Missouri, Wyoming, Kentucky and a few others. They all want to see my early senior video and they want to evaluate me and see what I can do =on the field this season. Early on I thought that I would have made a decision by now but now I'm looking at more towards during the season to make a college choice. I just need to see more schools in person before I can decide anything. I also didn't get out to camp or see too many schools this summer just because of our school schedule along with some family issues."

Barrows is however planning to make some college visits later this summer and into the fall.

"I'm definitely going to visit Army for sure. I was hoping to get out to visit them by now but it's been just a timing issue for me. I also plan to get out to see Illinois State, Northern Iowa along with Eastern Illinois and Southern Illinois soon."

Barrows is also excited for his upcoming senior season.

"We are looking good so far and it's been real positive this summer. Everyone has been playing well and working hard. I'm going to be all over the field again this year. I'll play some strong safety along with outside linebacker and I'll also be asked to play some corner as well. I'm also going to play receiver on offense."

Joel Barrows has multiple scholarship offers.

