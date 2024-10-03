Advertisement
Recruiting Roundup: Four potential flips
A handful of in-state committed players in the class continue to be on the Fighting Illini recruiting radar
• Tim OHalloran
2024 Breakdown: Barrington
2024 Breakdown: EDGYTIM breaks down the 2024 Barrington Broncos.
• Tim OHalloran
Watch List: Minnoka S Nathan Gonzalez
Watch List: Keep an eye on Minooka junior S Nathan Gonzalez (6-foot-2. 170 pounds) who is a name on the rise.
• Tim OHalloran
2026 DE Reed is a name to watch
Watch List: Rich Township 2026 DE Carmelow Reed (6-foot-7, 235 pounds) is a name on the rise this season.
• Tim OHalloran
Back under the lights, Cyclones hosting huge group of visitors
