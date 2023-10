Rivals.com National Analyst Clint Cosgrove and Matt Perkins discuss Clint's recent trip to St. Louis to check-in with a number of top Midwest targets, including Landon Pace and Keenan Harris.

Then, they talk about Eugene Hilton, Jaylen Williams, Jussiah Williams, and other prospects who will be in Madison for the Badgers' showdown with Ohio State.

