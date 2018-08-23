With just a handful of days left until IHSA Kickoff 2018, all this week we will be presenting several preview of the top players and teams to watch for this upcoming season. Today here are some of the Top Class of 2020/2021 Top Recruit Names to Watch. Looking for EDGYTIM.com's full Class of 2020/2021 Top 250 Top Prospects to Watch Listing? Make sure to Subscribe to the EDGY Nation today. These are also in NO particular order

EDGY's Take: Easily one of if not the highest ranked name in the State of Illinois from the Class of 2020. Possesses terrific speed, burst and is just a very high level athlete. Shows several gears and seems to get faster with every stride. Reminds me in several ways for former East St. Louis and current University of Miami WR Jeff Thomas.

EDGY's Take: Big framed kid with better than you think speed and quickness. Mills still has work to do on (overall technique/strength) but his overall upside and potential at the Power 5 level is unquestioned. High academic kid here as well who will have his choice of schools before his recruiting process is completed.

EDGY's Take: Skoronski is already a college ready-made Power 5 kid physically here. Very quiet, no nonsense player who just goes out and tries to beat everyone on every single snap. Moves well, has very good strength and quickness and punch and is just very fluid for a big man.

EDGY's Take: Nasty, nasty in one on ones. Has proven everything you can prove on the camp circuit and now needs to translate that success and relentlessness on video this fall. Warren has become a leader for the Blackhawks on and off the field. Warren, who is already committed to Michigan is also already physically ready made the the Big Ten.

EDGY's Take: Johnson already has Power 5 size, strength and physical tools and he will just get better and better from here on out. Very focused and technically sound defender who also has the ability to play on either side of the football the next few seasons.

EDGY's Take: Thompson has terrific hands, ball skills and will just get bigger and stronger from here on out. Seems to just raise his game against top flight competition and has a chance to take his game yet another level or two this coming season. Has the rare ability to make the catch regardless of how many defenders are covering him.

EDGY's Take: Another Class of 2020 name who has all the attributes to play at the high D1 level. Runs well, has very good balance and power and with good early junior season tape could see a flurry of more early scholarship offers roll in this fall.

EDGY's Take: Small school kid who is just a road grater type. Still is a work in progress especially when it comes to pass pro yet was also a very quick study in college camps this summer. Did I mention how nasty this kid is in the run game? Will also get stronger and better over the next two seasons and has a very high ceiling.

EDGY's Take: Barrett is another linemen who has a tremendous amount of upside and ceiling at the Power 5 level. Barrett has also been a mainly run first kid who will need to keep improving his overall pass pro skills and technique. Yet Barrett has all the tools to become a big time name in the 2020 class but in state and in the Midwest.

EDGY's Take: Seems like Ronald Pledger has been playing for like 4 years already. Pledger has already seen varsity level action for the past two years and remains one of the most impressive defensive secondary kids on the hoof in the 2020 class. Has a chance for another big season this fall for the defending state champion Wildcats.

EDGY's Take: Another East St. Louis Flyer name on the rise in the Class of 2020. Powell is a very versatile player who has strong ball skills and quickness. Will play mainly receiver this season but can and will also play in the Flyers secondary as well as on special teams. Already has a ton of varsity level experience and 2018 is shaping up to be a strong year for Powell.

EDGY's Take: Small school kid with big school tools and abilities. Plays tight end/receiver as well as linebacker and defensive end for one of the top Class 1A programs in Lena-Winslow. Still has room to grow and develop over the next few years and his early junior season video will get a ton of looks this fall.

EDGY's Take: Had a terrific spring and summer camp showing. Singleton Jr. has seen his game reach another level from a year ago as he gains more strength and quickness. Moves very well for a big kid and shows very good hands and balance along with a terrific motor.

EDGY's Take: Fast Freddy is...well...fast. Edwards, who plays quarterback and defensive back for Granite City just outside of St Louis on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River will again be a handful for all comers this season. Edwards overall speed and quick twitch abilities are hard to ignore.

EDGY's Take: Easily had one of the best overall summer camp showings this past summer. Despite being a bit undersized for the Power 5 level, Jefferson utilizes excellent speed, quickness and top notch technique to beat most comers. Jefferson at times dominated bigger and higher ranked names and loves one on ones and Jefferson is always around the football. All that is missing for Jefferson is some early junior season highlights before more schools take a much harder look.

EDGY's Take: Williams Jr. is another name on the rise in the 2020 class and has a chance to raise his recruiting stock substantially this coming season. Williams Jr. has impressive speed, body control and power while also having good hands and can be an every down back at the college level.

EDGY's Take: Big body here kid here who was a rare underclassmen starter in 2017 for the Homewood-Flossmoor Vikings. Harper II has a ton to offer including great size/frame and length while also being a fluid athlete. Harper II also keeps adding good size and weight and continues to develop physically into a Power 5 name.

EDGY's Take: Mueller has length and the frame/size to add even more weight and size over the next year plus. Was impressive this summer at various camps and team 7on7's and has a chance to play at say 220-230 pounds if needed at the high college level.

EDGY's Take: Bolingbrook always has talent and John Willams is yet another name in a long line of sought after kids from the Raiders program. Williams, a former basketball player brings a ton of tools to the table including length, quick feet and great balance along with increased power and punch. Williams upcoming early junior video will no question draw a serious Power 5 crowd over the next few weeks.

EDGY's Take: Easily one of the hardest working kids you'll find. Completely loves the game of football and is a non-stop motor type of player. Collado has ideal OC/OG size and tools at the FBS level and also has very good strength and power along with terrific hands and feet.

EDGY's Take: Williams is another name from Oak Lawn Richards program to watch over the next two seasons. Williams showed a great combination of speed and power this past season, never shy's away from contact and seems to just never get brought down on the initial tackle. Williams also has better than you think speed and burst and also shows an impressive downfield gear or two. Did I mention that Williams also has terrific strength?