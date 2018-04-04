Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East junior quarterback prospect Jack Baltz (6-foot-5, 185 pounds) spent nearly his entire spring break on the road visiting several schools. Baltz checks in and recaps his latest travels and recruiting news here.

"I was able to spend just about my entire spring break visiting schools," Baltz said. "It was a lot of travel but it was also very productive and I had a really good time. I was able to see a lot of different schools and I have a much better idea on what type of schools I like."

Baltz recapped his busy spring break week travel agenda.

"I was able to visit Western Michigan, North Dakota State, Penn, Temple and also Princeton. We basically traveled all over the place and enjoyed each visit. Western Michigan was great and I was able to talk with some of the coaches including quarterback coach Eric Evans. The coaches said they would be back in school in a few weeks to watch me throw. I had a chance to see everything at WMU and it was a good visit. I visited North Dakota State last Sunday and Monday and had a great visit. I was able to sit in on the quarterback positional meeting and I also had a good talk with the NDSU coaches. It was cool to sit in on the meeting and see how they game planned for the following day's practice. The school was great and also the NDSU offense is pretty awesome and seems to be a good fit for me as well. I went to Penn on Thursday, Temple on Friday and then Princeton on Saturday. All of those visits also went well and I just came away with a much better feel for each school and the visits also just showed me what specific type of school's I prefer."

Baltz has remained in touch with several other schools this early spring.

"I'm still in contact with a lot of college coaches. I would say that the schools showing the most interest and seem to be close to offering me would be Western Michigan, Temple and South Dakota. I still talk regularly with NDSU, NIU, Fordham and now Purdue a little bit."

Baltz is also preparing for what is shaping up to be a busy spring evaluation period starting in a few weeks.

"I know that all of the coaches that I've talked to have said they will be in school this spring to watch me throw. My coaches have also said we should expect a lot of coaches in our school this spring and I'm excited to throw for the coaches."

