Canton (Ill.) junior offensive guard prospect Micah Barnhart (6-foot-4 265 pounds) has remained busy this spring and that has included Barnhart making various college visits. Barnhart made a Saturday visit to South Dakota and recaps his impressions from the Home of the Coyotes and much more in this latest recruiting update.

"I was able to head out to visit South Dakota on Saturday," Barnhart said. "I was originally planning to visit Minnesota but we had a last minute issue and I'll need to reschedule that visit soon."

Barnhart recapped his impressions from his Saturday stop to the University of South Dakota.

"It was my first ever visit to South Dakota and it's just a beautiful place. The coaches at South Dakota seem pretty interested in me. I was able to spend some time talking to the South Dakota coaches including offensive line coach Andrew Prevost. Coach said that he wants to see me in a camp this summer and that they want me to stay in touch with them this spring and summer. Overall I had a good visit to South Dakota and it's a really pretty part of the country. I would say that the dome really stood out to me at South Dakota. South Dakota is doing 30 million dollar renovation to the dome they play in and they also have great facilities."

Barnhart also made a recent visit out east to see Holy Cross.

"I also visited Holy Cross a few weeks ago for a junior day and I was really impressed with the facilities at Holy Cross. Holy Cross has a smaller camps but it's also a really nice campus and school. I was really impressed with all of the facilities at Holy Cross and everything seems like it was brand new. They really have FBS level facilities and the coaches at Holy Cross also said they would be back in my school this spring. I really enjoyed my visit to Holy Cross."

Barnhart also has at least one more visit in mind this spring.

"I'm just about set on visiting Wyoming on April 27th. They have been in contact with me for a while now and I'm excited to go visit them in person."

Barnhart is also gearing up for a very busy spring and summer.

"I'm also working hard on just improving my overall game along with just lifting with my team these days. I'm also worming on my pass pro and I'm really focused on improving my pass blocking so I'll be ready for one on ones in the camps this spring and summer. We don't pass the football much so I want to make sure I'm balanced with it comes to wither run blocking or pass protection."