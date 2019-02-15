Canton (Ill.) junior offensive guard prospect Micah Barnhart (6-foot-4 265 pounds) just wrapped up his wrestling season and will now refocused on his upcoming baseball season for the Little Giants. Barnhart has also been keeping an eye on his latest football recruiting news and gives us this latest recruiting update here.

"I just ended my wrestling season and I thought it was successful year," Barnhart said. "I went 18-6 and lost in the sectional. I think I had two days off from wrestling and was back working on baseball along still with lifting for football."

Barnhart also recapped his latest football recruiting news.

"I know that the coaches from Illinois State made an in school visit. I've also been in contact with Wyoming, Ball State, Air Force, NIU plus Minnesota and Kentucky. I made a lot of college game day visits last fall including games at Missouri, Michigan State, Toledo and Ball State. I also went to a Miami of Ohio for a junior day and I'm heading to Illinois State this Saturday for a junior day. I was also invited to visit Minnesota and also Kentucky for either visits or spring games. Overall my recruiting has been going well this winter."

Barnhart also filled us in on what he needs to improve upon this off-season.

"On the offensive line I'm working on improving my pass pro and pas sets. I've been working really hard on just getting better at pass pro with my coaches and trainers. On the defensive line I'm working on having better overall leverage and staying low. I'm also going to try to just focus on doing my job and not trying to do too much on defense. I would get caught out of position last year at times because I think I was just trying to do too much."

Barnhart is also planning on having another busy spring and summer filled with various camps.

"I'm definitely going to get out and camp at as many schools as I can get out to this spring and summer. I love to just get out and compete."