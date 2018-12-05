Canton (Ill.) junior offensive guard prospect Micah Barnhart (6-foot-4 265 pounds) wrapped up his recently completed 2018 junior season and is already deep into his wrestling season this winter. Barnhart, who's a three sport varsity athlete (Football/Wrestling/Baseball) at Canton checks in and breaks down his latest football recruiting news in this update.

"I've been staying very busy," Barnhart said. "I went right from football season to wrestling and also with my football recruiting I've been staying very busy."

Barnhart filled us in on his latest football recruiting news.

"I've been on some unofficial visits so far to Michigan State, Missouri, Toledo, Central Michigan and Ball State so far. My head coach (Cody Myers) has also gotten contact from Kent State and he's been in touch with those coaches. Illinois State made an in school visit with Coach (Harold) Etheridge. I've also gotten mail from Kentucky, Iowa State and Purdue. I've also gotten some Twitter contact from schools like Miami of Ohio and also Ohio University and Eastern Michigan also invited me to a game this past season that I couldn't make unfortunately."

Barnhart also looked back and recapped his 2018 junior season.

"It was a rough season. We had much higher expectations than the way things turned out (1-8 record in 2018). I was pleased with my personal performance but I also know I can definitely improve. It was my first year playing on the offensive line and I felt that my head on blocking and pulls were really solid. I need to improve my game more in the open field at the second level. I'm also going to work hard this winter on my pass pro since we rarely pass the football at Canton. I know that my pass pro will be important in college. Defensively I felt that I was significantly improved in my overall pass rush technique. I spent a lot of time working on this over the summer. I went to 8 different camps in 5 states and spent a lot of time on the defensive line portion of my game. I still need to work on consistently staying low on the defensive side of the football."

Barnhart was also named as an all conference performer for the Little Giants in 2018.

"I was named as an all conference second team in the Mid Illini and I was proud of that accomplishment. I was one of only five juniors on the all conference team and the entire first team was all juniors. Considering that I play on both sides of the football and that our conference is so competitive, I felt that making all conference this season was a great honor."

Look for Barnhart to continue to juggle his three sports along with working on his overall game this winter.

"Right now I'm just enjoying wrestling. I feel that wrestling will really help me for football and I'm also having a good time. I'm also lifting weights and working some drills along with wrestling. In the spring it will be baseball season along with hitting the weights hard and then it's into summer camp, training for football and then the college camps."