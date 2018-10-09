Chicago (Ill.) Brooks (4-3) senior safety recruit Joel Barrows (6-foot-2, 195 pounds) is back and playing well after missing his first four games of the year because of a pre-season kickoff injury. Barrows checks in and recaps his season along with his latest recruiting news here.

"I got an injury the week before the start of the season so I missed the first four weeks," Barrow said. "I've been back the last three weeks and I'm finally starting to get back to where I want to be."

Barrow was able to make a game day visit this last weekend to Illinois State.

"I was at Illinois State on Saturday for the game against Western Illinois. I had a good time at Illinois State and they played really well and beat Western and I was really impressed with the ISU running back (James Robinson) and he had a great game. Illinois State is still very interested in me and I still have an offer from them. I just like the school and the coaches at Illinois State and I always enjoy just being on campus and getting to talk with the coaches."

So which schools have remained interested in Barrows this fall?

"The three main schools who have been interested and staying in touch has been Illinois State, South Dakota and Southern Illinois. They all stay in touch about once a week and all three schools want me to come out and visit them for a game this season. I'm already set to visit South Dakota later this month and I'm also looking at getting down to SIU as well."

Barrows main focus these days is with his team as the Eagles are looking to secure a state playoff spot.

"We play Lindblom on Monday (a 26-16 Brooks win) and then we have two more regular season games left and we plan to win the rest of the regular season and get into the state playoffs."

Barrows also filled us in on how his game has changed this season.

"I'm just starting to get back to where I want to be physically so I was a bit behind the first week or two. I'm making a lot of tackles so far and I've also been playing defensive end this season. I'm also starting to get back and playing wide receiver as well."

Joel Barrows has multiple scholarship offers.

