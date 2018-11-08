Chicago (Ill.) Brooks senior safety recruit Joel Barrows (6-foot-2, 195 pounds) wrapped up his senior season last weekend with a Class 5A second round playoff loss to Sterling. Barrows is now looking ahead and also looking harder at his recruiting process and fills us in on his latest recruiting news.

"We had a good year and it was a big turnaround from 1-8 a season ago," Barrow said. "I hated how it ended (55-12 loss to Sterling) but overall looking back it was a good season."

Barrow is now looking harder at his recruiting and college options.

"I'm looking harder at all of my options and offers now. I'm looking at taking a visit to Illinois State on November 30th. I'm also looking at taking an official visit to South Dakota sometime in early December. I've been in touch still with the coaches at SIU and I'm still trying to find a way to get down to visit them soon."

Barrows has also started to draw new interest from Illinois.

"Coach (Thad) Ward from Illinois reached out to me earlier this week. It was the first time that I've heard from Illinois in awhile and hopefully they will stay in contact."

So what's next for Barrows this off season?

"I'm looking to wrestle this season and I'm also going to work on my game. I'm just taking this week off to heal up and get healthy. It's been a long season and I definitely have some bumps and bruises."

Joel Barrows has multiple scholarship offers.

