Cosgrove and host Matt Perkins discuss the inner workings of prospect visits during spring practices before breaking down the tape on DT Dillan Johnson , WR Dae'Vonn Hall , DB LeonTre Bradford , and LB Dominik Hulak .

BadgerBlitz TV returns once again with our weekly recruiting chat with Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Clint Cosgrove .

_________________________________________________

*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @pete_brey12, @seamus_rohrer

*Like us on Facebook