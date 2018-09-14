Also, only ONE ENTRY PER EMAIL ADDRESS/POSTER will be allowed. Winners are announced the Wednesday after each week's games are played.

Deadline for Week 4 selections is Friday, September 14th, 2018 at 4:00PM CST.

EDGYTIM's Week 4 locks (20-10 overall record in 2018)

Brother Rice over Loyola- I'll take Rice at home....but I don't feel exactly overwhelmingly great about it especially after Loyola is coming off a rare regular season loss last week from MC.

St. Charles East over Wheaton South- Wheaton South is 3-0 and that's terrific, but this week we begin to see exactly where teams in the Dukane really stand. I like the Saints overall power running game and physicality here.

Cary Grove over Huntley- HUGE Fox Valley showdown here and this is yet another game I can call a pick em. CG always seems to be in every tight game and so does Huntley. I've rode the Trojans this far and I'll ride with them this week.

Washington over Dunlap- Biggest game of the year in Central Illinois? I just get the feeling that the Panthers are out for revenge after Dunlap put two losses on Washington last season.

Hononegah over Boylan- Both are on a roll but Hononegah has a bit more size upfront and find a way to win. Is Boylan really a 4A school these days? Wow.

DeKalb over Sycamore- Another huge area rivalry game, DeKalb is a bit more balanced on offense and also has a good overall talent level. Sycamore is much more run this season so far compared to most years. I'll take the Barbs.

Bolingbrook over H-F- Coin flip. I know taking the Raiders over H-F will upset CrossBones so....why not?

West Aurora over Glenbard East- I'm excited to see this one in person. I like the overall experience and talent level at West Aurora but this Glenbard East team also has been thru the wars the past year or two. I'll rolling with the Blackhawks but this could be a lot closer than many might think.

Edwardsville over Waubonsie Valley- Another interesting non-con game for both here. WV is flying high after beating NV last Friday, and Edwardsville will need to bounce back after a loss to East Side last Friday. It's always a very tough to pull a win out of EVille.

Immaculate Conception over Bishop McNamara- Both are off to a strong start but IC for me anyways has a bit too much here.

Tie Breaker: Total Points scored in the TF South at TF North game? 51