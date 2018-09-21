Also, only ONE ENTRY PER EMAIL ADDRESS/POSTER will be allowed. Winners are announced the Wednesday after each week's games are played.

Deadline for Week 4 selections is Friday, September 14th, 2018 at 4:00PM CST. NO ENTRIES WILL BE ACCEPTED AFTER 4PM CST.

Make sure to check out the EDGYTIM's weekly top picks later this week, or roll the dice and pick your winners now.

So are you ready? It's EASY to play! Just click the link to Beat EDGYTIM Weekly and follow the simple rules and instructions......and you too can TRY to match picks with EDGYTIM.

Beat EDGYTIM...Weekly prediction contest is the best and longest running state-wide prediction contest. Play each and every week for free right here right now.

EDGYTIM's Week 5 locks (26-14 overall record in 2018)

SHG over Rochester- Some how, some way the Cyclones get it done and Ken Leonard becomes the winningest football coach of all time in Illinois.

Maine South over Evanston- The Kits have never been better...but nothing gets the Hawks blood boiling more than a conference opponent thinking they are the next big thing.

Brother Rice over Providence- Rice is still very much for real and the Celtics will need to do more here than just run the football.

Batavia over Wheaton South- I'm just not sure that the WWS gang is ready for prime time just yet...yet the Bulldogs offense still scares me a just little bit. Very cautious here.

Nazareth Academy over Benet- Naz still has a lot to offer and gets the win...yet someone in the ESCC will take this team for a scary ride this fall...I think.

Washington at Morton- Maybe the scariest game of the week here. The Panthers win over Dunlap was huge last Friday...but if they overlook the Potters on Friday the Dunlap win won't mean much.

Lena Winslow over EPC- Eastland Pearl City is having a big season so far but Lena is still Lena and finds a way for the win.

Warren Township over Lake Forest- I've been hearing forever how this Warren team is for real....and this week we start to find out for sure. LF makes this one interesting but I'll buy into the Blue Devils for now.

Hillcrest over Lemont- The Indians won't exactly roll over here but the Hawks are stacked and Lemont just can't seem to score points this season. Not scoring points is not a good thing against the Hillcrest defense.

Glenbard East over South Elgin- If the Rams team I saw last Friday shows up Saturday at South Elgin they will be fine...yet weird things can happen on Saturday's at South Elgin and the Storm won't go without a fight.

Tie Breaker: Total Points scored in the LW Central at LW East game? 58