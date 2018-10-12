Beat EDGY Week 8 Winners
Week 7 results
Week 7 Winner? Congrats to NIBXIITRUTH who went 9-1 and won on the tie breaker (56). Last week's tire breaker number was 86 (East St Louis/Massillon combined score was 86).
Total entries: 165
Others of note?
No one for then sixth straight week posted a 10-0 record
Posted a 9-1 record in Week 6?
Southland Fan 2016 (52)
Average score per player in Week 7? A decent 7-3 was the average record.
EDGYTIM went 8-2 in Week 7 (52-18 overall in 2018).
EDGYTIM's Week 8 locks (52-18 overall record in 2018)
Maine South over New Trier- I just like the Hawks here and imagine when QB Bobby Inserra gets healthy where this team can be come state playoff time.
Batavia over St Charles North- Last year the North Stars beat Batavia....and the Bulldogs won't forget that blemish on it's nearly perfect season this time around.
Cary-Grove over Prairie Ridge- No doubt a pick em here and anytime these two square off it's a one possession kinda game.
Rolling Meadows over Hersey- The Huskies got the Mustangs twice last year...and I don't see that happening this time around.
Warren Township over Stevenson- A bit of an upset pick here for me but the Blue Devils find a way to dent the Pats defense and also let it's strong defense loose for the win.
Antioch over Lakes- Very interested in seeing how this rivalry game turns out. Is Antioch all that we thing they might be...or is Lakes just waiting in the weeds for this shot?
Washington over Metamora- Goth nothing but love for both the Panthers and the Redbirds here...but this Washington team just seems to be on a mission this season.
Highland over Mascoutah- The Bulldogs have been rolling and while they will eventually will have bigger games and harder test soon...I don't see it happening here just yet.
Yorkville over DeKalb- Yorkville is quickly making all of us look silly so far in 2018. DeKalb is no pushover and this would be a huge win for the Foxes..
Glenbard West over OPRF- It's The Hitters....on a Saturday.....at Duchon. Nuff said.
Tie Breaker: Total Points scored in the Deerfield at Glenbrook North game? 72