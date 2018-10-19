Also, only ONE ENTRY PER EMAIL ADDRESS/POSTER will be allowed. Winners are announced the Wednesday after each week's games are played.

Deadline for Week 8 selections is Friday, October 11th, 2018 at 4:00PM CST. NO ENTRIES WILL BE ACCEPTED AFTER 4PM CST.

EDGYTIM went 8-2 in Week 8 (60-20 overall in 2018).

Brother Rice over Montini- No question this has the makings of a terrific game...I just have a feeling that Rice is onto something special this season.

Loyola over Providence- Loyola has had issues on offense and so has Providence. If Providence can't run the football well they won't win a lot of games and the Loyola defense should be able to limit the Celtics running game. .

Simeon over Raby- Simeon needs a big test and I hope this is the game. Raby will be a dangerous team in 4A but I will stick with Simeon here.

Wheaton South over St. Charles East- The only real issue/question I have is can WWS handle the overall size and physicality from the Saints line play? I say WWS finds a way here.

Notre Dame over Joliet Catholic- Yes I know Ty Gavin was hurt last week...but this is a very solid ND team and don't overlook QB Anthony Sales for the Dons here.

Lincoln-Way East over Bolingbrook- I'm hoping that the Raiders can make this a game...someone no one else has really done this season so far against (B)East.

Oswego over Plainfield South- Plainfield South no question can play defense but can they also run the football against the Panthers defense?

West Aurora over South Elgin- The Blackhawks have talent and are also in need of a big test and hopefully this is the game. If this West Aurora team can put together four quarters of strong football they can hang with a lot of teams in 8A.

Huntley over Dundee-Crown- The Chargers offense can be dangerous and explosive...yet Huntley finds a way to get pressure on the DC offense and get the win.

Rochester over Glenwood- The Rockets just seem to find a way in big games especially later in the season.

Tie Breaker: Total Points scored in the Schaumburg at Fremd game? 59