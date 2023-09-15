The final winner will be announced and new games for the following week will be posted every Monday here.

2. You must make selections for all games and also including answering the weekly tie breaker question. Any missing selections or a missing tie breaker automatically is a disqualification.

1. The deadline for all completed brackets will be on each Friday by 4PMCST.

Make sure and check out EDGYTIM's Weekly Best Guesses and Winners from the Top Games State-Wide each week.

Normal Community over Peoria - My Game of the Week should be a dandy. The Ironmen are bearing the crap out of some quality opponents so far this season, while Peoria just put 82 points on Urbana last Friday. I like the overall strength of schedule so far in favor of NCHS but Peoria is more than capable of making this a very interesting game for sure. Close....high scoring...but I'll go with the home team here.

Mount Carmel over St Rita - Mount Carmel has been just clicking right out of the gates and so far the offense has been locked in along with it's speedy and nasty defense. St/ Rita offensively struggled for three quarters before coming to life in a 20-10 win over JCA. If the Mustangs come out of the gates slow on offense this week...it could be a long day for ST Rita.

JCA over Niles Notre Dame - JCA in many ways should have won last Friday iver ST Rita but had a few key breakdowns and issues that a good team (St. Rita) took full advantage of in the 20-1- loss. Notre Dame just did not look good ina 35-0 loss to Mount Carmel, yet I expect the Dons to be much more competitive this week. I'll take the Hill at home.

ICCP over Nazareth Academy - It's really hard to ignore the Nazareth Academy record (0-3) right now...especially going up against ICCP in Elmhurst. ICCP has been looking forward to this game since the summer...and can Nazareth Academy get out of it's own way and finish if this one is close?

Kenwood over Simeon- Both teams have tremendous talent, both teams at times struggles scoring points and both trams play pretty good defense. I just get the feeling Kenwood finds a way to get a close call win. I see a potentially low scoring game here.

Batavia over St Charles North - Always an intense game and rivalry here. Batavia sure seems like a team marching towards Normal for late Thanksgiving, but the North Stars just seem to always have enough on hand to make things interesting.

Naperville North over Neuqua Valley - Seeing NV win this would be so......Neuqua Valley like. North has been playing well, so that means NV will wake up and scare the crap out of the Huskies here. I'm still a little bit shaky on the Huskies defense after last week's 51-49 shootout win over Bolingbrook....but I'll say NN finds a way for the win.

Prairie Ridge over Huntley- This summer Idid not come back from seeing Huntley impressed whatsoever...which tells you the exact value of team summer 7on7 lol. The Red Raiders have played well here, but can the slow down the PR power run game? Prairie Ridge continues to make the football geniuses in McHenry County look silly more and more by the day.

Lyons Township over Glenbard West Timing is everything and the Lions should have that on their side Saturday on the Shores of Lake Ellyn. GBW is just so banged up right now.....but I'm also expecting a huge effort at home here in what could be considered a must win for the Hitters. Close....very close but Lions find a way.

Quincy over Moline - In case you haven't figured it out just yet......Quincy is a very good team this season. Winning in Moline on a Friday night isn't easy...but it could be tasty depending in which direction you head towards while at the game.

Total Points in the Civil War (TF South at TF North)? I say 67...and Stay North!