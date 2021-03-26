EdgyTim - Beat EDGY Weekly: My Week 2 Locks

Also, only ONE ENTRY PER EMAIL ADDRESS/POSTER will be allowed. Winners are announced the Wednesday after each week's games are played.

Make sure to check out the EDGYTIM's weekly top picks later this week, or roll the dice and pick your winners now.

So are you ready? It's EASY to play! Just click the link to Beat EDGYTIM Weekly and follow the simple rules and instructions......and you too can TRY to match picks with EDGYTIM.

Beat EDGYTIM...Weekly prediction contest is the best and longest running state-wide prediction contest. Play each and every week for free right here right now.

Week 2 Beat EDGY Weekly: EDGY's Locks!

(EDGY's 2021 Spring Season overall record? 10-2)

Mount Carmel at Loyola Academy- Once again, another week in the CCL/ESCC Blue and another nail biter type of game here. Can the Mount Carmel offense dent the Loyola defense, a defense that held St. Rita to a field goal last week in it's 7-3 win. And what's the deal with the Ramblers offense anyways? Loyola needed three plus quarters before denting the scoreboard in it's win last Friday night. I fully expect both teams to make adjustments here, and look for a tight game throughout. In the end I'll stick with my top ranked team (for now) in the Caravan on the road.

Joliet Catholic vs Fenwick @ Triton College- I have both JCA and Fenwick ranked back to back in my Chicagoland Top 30, so that should give you an idea of how tough both teams could be this spring. Can Fenwick come out firing behind it's newly redesigned offense led by junior QB Kaden Cobb and a host of talented skills including WR Eian Pugh and WR Max Reese? How strong is JCA? The Hillmen rolled St Laurence 49-0 last week and JCA also has plenty of firepower themselves including junior RB Jordan Anderson. How big of a factor will it be that the Friars didn't play in Week 1?

Maine South at Evanston- Maine South just keeps rolling along and senior QB Luke Leongas had the Hawks offense once again clicking last week in a big win over Niles West 49-6. Evanston also walloped Glenbrook North 48-6 last Friday night as QB Sean Cruz threw for 4 touchdowns in the win. Maine South continue to be the Kings of the Central Suburban South, yet this Evanston team has talent back this spring and I get the feeling this could be one to keep an eye on.

St. Charles North at Batavia- This has quickly become one of THE top games in the Dukane Conference over the past handful of years. St. Charles North posted a nice win 35-13 over Geneva last Friday as the North Stars rushing game got on track. Batavia walloped St Charles East 54-7 last Friday as and left no doubt as QB Kyle Oroni led the way with a big game while the Bulldogs skills are deep and talented. Can St Charles North control tempo and limit the big play abilities of the Batavia offense? Last time these two played it was a 27-26 win by Batavia, and I expect both to come out of the gates on fire right from opening kickoff.

Neuqua Valley at Naperville Central Cancelled COVID- Scored as a W for all players who already selected this game.

Dunlap at Washington - Dunlap got the 28=21 win last Friday over Pekin. Washington defeated Limestone 34-14. I'll go with the Panthers at home.

Stevenson at Warren Township The Blue Devils walloped Zion Benton 48-6 as the Warren Township offense showed that it will have some bite this spring. Stevenson also beat up Waukegan 49-0 last Friday. Again Warren I feel is the top of thew North Suburban until someone can take the crown back.

Lemont at Hillcrest- Always a strong game and Hillcrest still has Superman on it's side in Minnesota bound RB Mar'kiese Irving and plenty of skills to keep the Lemont defense honest. Lemont has a less experienced team but the underclassmen talent is impressive. I'm going to go with the Hawks at home here, but I expect this to again be a strong, close game. Also expect Lemont to be a handful and then some for the fall of 2021.

Lincoln Way East at Homewood-Flossmoor- Both rolled in Week 1 wins, both have an abundance of talent both in the starting lineup and on the sidelines. H-F is looking to send out head coach Craig Buzea this spring with a home win this week over East. This game is always intense, always hard hitting and well coached. I'm looking for a closer game here, but East is just too hard to pick against these days.

Crete Monee at Marian Catholic- It's the first game back for Crete this week as Marian Catholic lost to Marian Central Catholic in Week 1. I definitely feel Marian Catholic will had a slight advantage already having a game under it's belt, but somehow the Warriors find a way. to get the win.

Tie Breaker: Total combined points scored in the Geneseo at Sterling game?

I say 62