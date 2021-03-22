EdgyTim - Beat EDGY Weekly: Week 1 results/Week 2 games

Make sure to play the FREE Weekly Beat EDGYTIM...Weekly prediction contest.

Beat EDGYTIM...Weekly prediction contest is the best and longest running state-wide prediction contest. Play each and every week for free right here right now.

So are you ready? It's EASY to play! Just click the link to Beat EDGYTIM Weekly and follow the simple rules and instructions......and you too can TRY to match picks with EDGYTIM.

Make sure to check out the EDGYTIM's weekly top picks later this week, or roll the dice and pick your winners now.

Deadline for Week 1 selections is Friday, March 26th 2021 at 3:00PM CST. NO ENTRIES WILL BE ACCEPTED AFTER 3PM CST.

Also, only ONE ENTRY PER EMAIL ADDRESS/POSTER will be allowed. Winners are announced the Wednesday after each week's games are played.

Play today and Beat EDGYTIM...Weekly today.

Week 1 results:

Week 1 Winner? Congrats to LakeCityNewt (58) who went 11-1 and and won it on the tie breaker which was a combined score from the Lockport at H-F game (55 was the number).

Also of note:

PJJP 11-1 (42)

Rocket6Dad 11-1 (60)

Dawgs 11-1 (38)

Total entries: 213

Average score per player in Week 1? 9-3

EDGYTIM went a strong 10-2 in Week 1 action (10-2 overall so far in 2021).