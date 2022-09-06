Beat EDGY Weekly: Week 2 Winner/Week 3 Games
Final Results from the Beat EDGY Weekly Week 2 are in!
Congrats to player Jennifer Wrublik (55) posted an impressive 11-1 overall record and won on the tie breaker with a best guess of 55 points over Player PowerI66 (11-1/58 points)
Others of Note:
204 total players from Week 2
21 Players posted a 9-2 record
EDGYTIM went a solid 9-2 in Week 2 action.
EDGYTIM so far this season? 18-6 overall
Losers of the Week?
William Foster.4-7. Sad. Just sad.
StLouisFootball goes 4-7 in Week 2. At least you got the games South of I-80 correct.
ATrain97 with a 3-8 record...that's obviously an Amtrak train....
Grandpa Paste 3-8...back to the Olive Garden you go.
Feeto.....oh sweet Feeto....3-8 record....you've been hanging around here for how long? Have you learned nothing?
Week 2 Games are Now Out!
Make sure and check out EDGYTIM's Weekly Best Guesses and Winners from the Top Games State-Wide each week.
Play Right Now: Pick Em 2022 Beat EDGY Weekly: Week 3 Games
Results are complied and announced on the Monday after each week's results.
1. The deadline for all completed brackets will be on each Friday by 4PMCST.
2. You must make selections for all games and also including answering the weekly tie breaker question. Any missing selections or a missing tie breaker automatically is a disqualification.
The final winner will be announced and new games for the following week will be posted every Monday here.
Simply just click the link and play along. Pick Em 2022 Beat EDGY Weekly: Week 3 Games