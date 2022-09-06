Final Results from the Beat EDGY Weekly Week 2 are in!

Congrats to player Jennifer Wrublik (55) posted an impressive 11-1 overall record and won on the tie breaker with a best guess of 55 points over Player PowerI66 (11-1/58 points)

Others of Note:

204 total players from Week 2

21 Players posted a 9-2 record

EDGYTIM went a solid 9-2 in Week 2 action.

EDGYTIM so far this season? 18-6 overall

Losers of the Week?

William Foster.4-7. Sad. Just sad.

StLouisFootball goes 4-7 in Week 2. At least you got the games South of I-80 correct.

ATrain97 with a 3-8 record...that's obviously an Amtrak train....

Grandpa Paste 3-8...back to the Olive Garden you go.

Feeto.....oh sweet Feeto....3-8 record....you've been hanging around here for how long? Have you learned nothing?



