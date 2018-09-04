Make sure to play the FREE Weekly Beat EDGYTIM...Weekly prediction contest.

Beat EDGYTIM...Weekly prediction contest is the best and longest running state-wide prediction contest. Play each and every week for free right here right now.

So are you ready? It's EASY to play! Just click the link to Beat EDGYTIM Weekly and follow the simple rules and instructions......and you too can TRY to match picks with EDGYTIM.

Make sure to check out the EDGYTIM's weekly top picks later this week, or roll the dice and pick your winners now.

Deadline for Week 2 selections is Friday, August 31th 2018 at 2:00PM CST. NO ENTRIES WILL BE ACCEPTED AFTER 2PMM CST.

Also, only ONE ENTRY PER EMAIL ADDRESS/POSTER will be allowed. Winners are announced the Wednesday after each week's games are played.

Play today and Beat EDGYTIM...Weekly today.

Week 2 results

Week 2 Winner? Congrats to Flyerforlife who went 9-1 with a tie breaker of 48 defeated fellow player Joe Holoubek who also went 9-1 with a tie breaker of 48.

Tied on the tie breaker?

EDGYTIM bylaw 312.6 states "in the case of ties a coin flip will determine the winner." Flyerforlife won on the coin flip.

Total entries: 198

Others of note?

Falcoln86 9-1 (58)

Coalertown 9-1 (42)

Daholdem 9-1 (53)

Au6890 9-1 (41)

EASports 9-1 (68)

Bataviadogs1 9-1 (43)

NorthStar22 9-1 (100) and also picked Bolingbrook over STCN

Average score per player in Week 2? 6-4

EDGYTIM went 6-4 in Week 2(13-7 overall in 2018).