Normal Community at Normal West- The Ironmen so far have been winning big including a still stunning win over SHG 54-14 in Week 1. I also like the payback/revenge factor favoring Community after last year's 21-4 loss.

St Charles North at Wheaton North- Maybe the biggest potential trap game on Chicagoland perhaps? The North Stars are playing well and junior QB Ethan Plumb is finally finding his game this fall. Yet the WN Falcons just play really good football at times and this in my mind is almost a flip a coin type of game.

Washington at Metamora- The Redbirds have never looked better playing on a brand new field turf surface at Malone Field. Washington and veteran head coach Darrell Crouch is making his final lap this season and a win over the Redbirds is high on the pecking order.

Downers Grove North at Glenbard West- I can see more than a few people fading the Hitters, and why not after not scoring an offensive touchdown so far in 2023. DGN sure seems like they have things rolling...but beating Glenbard West in Glen Ellyn is no easy task. I say West finds a way to get the offense going and finds a way to win here.

Geneseo at Moline- Moline is coming off a rough Week 2 loss to Benet Academy, and the Redwings always seem to give the Maroons issues. Geneseo is 2-0 for the first time in awhile but be v=careful here...this is not your Dad Geneseo teams of the past. The Maroons find a way of slowing down the Maple Leafs spread attack for the win.

St Rita at Joliet Catholic- Hard to go against my hometown team....yet ST Rita's running game is strong and the one two punch at running back led by DJ Stewart is impressive. I'm expecting a closr game here.

Nazareth Academy at Montini Catholic- No question at 0-2 this is a MUST win for Naz. I'm still interested to see if Montini is back....or not so much.

Naperville Central at Lockport- The Porters generally play terrific defense and Central hasn't exactly lit the scoreboard on fire. I can see this potentially being a low scoring game since Central's defense has been strong as well...but the Porters pull out the win in Lockport.

Loyola at Marist- Loyola is still a bit young upfront on the offensive line, but Marist seems to be young allover the field. The Loyola defense sure looks strong again in locking down Naperville North last week.

Palatine at Maine South- The Pirates are looking for a big signature win and a win here over Swagger High would definitely count. The biggest issue/question is can the Pirates defense slow down and contain QB Constantine Coines for four quarters? Andcan the Pirates trade score for score if this becomes a shootout?