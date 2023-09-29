The final winner will be announced and new games for the following week will be posted every Monday here.

2. You must make selections for all games and also including answering the weekly tie breaker question. Any missing selections or a missing tie breaker automatically is a disqualification.

1. The deadline for all completed brackets will be on each Friday by 5PMCST.

Mount Carmel over Brother Rice -I don't see this one getting away from Brother Rice as the Crusaders generally find a way to hang and compete with the Caravan. Yet in the end MC will get things rolling and come away with the win.

Glenwood over Sacred Heart Griffin - I'me very interested to see just how improved the Cyclones are after getting blown out in Week 1 to NCHS. Glenwood has been waiting for a chance at getting at SHG and could this be the Titans best chance to beat SHG in some time?

Batavia over Geneva - It's great to see Geneva back winning again but everyone knows that the rivalry has been pretty one sided for well over a decade now. Batavia has been pretty dominant in this series lately and this is also one of the better Batavia teams I feel this season. No question in my mind this is a huge step for Geneva with a win, or even if the Vikings can hang for four quarters. Still hard to go against Batavia these days.

Naperville North over Naperville Central - It only makes sense now that I have the Redhawks ranked that they would get beat this week by the rival Naperville North Huskies.

Richmond Burton over Morris -Two very good and very physical teams here. Richmond Burton just always seems to find a way to win these big regular season games and while getting a win in Morris is no easy task.., the Rockets get a late score and a win.

Hersey over Prospect -I fully expect a relatively high scoring game and a close game as well, but Hersey just seems like a team with deep post-season potential.

Boylan over Hononegah- Easily the biggest game of the regular season in the NIC-10. Boylan has been rolling as the Titans offense has a ton of weapons led by QB Connor Dennis. Hononegah can and will score points here and I can see a high scoring game as well. Somehow, someway Boylan will find a way.

Antioch over Wauconda- The battle for the Northern Lake County conference features two terrific running backs in Antioch's Nick Day and Wauconda's Connor Vanselow. Expect a tight game and look for The Och to get the payback win from a close loss a season ago.

South Elgin over Glenbard South - Glenbard South has some impressive kids to watch here including QB Mike Champagne and Notre Dame commit WR Cam Williams. Yet South Elgin has just rolled past the Raiders for the past handful of seasons and the Storm just play hard nosed football and is always physical. This is a classic game where tempo will be everything.

York over Downers Grove North- I just see this being a well played, very tight game for four quarters. York in my opinion just seems to have a few more key weapons than the Trojans and York gets a late score for the close win.

Total Points combined in JCA at Marist game? I say 53