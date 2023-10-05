The final winner will be announced and new games for the following week will be posted every Monday here.

2. You must make selections for all games and also including answering the weekly tie breaker question. Any missing selections or a missing tie breaker automatically is a disqualification.

1. The deadline for all completed brackets will be on each Friday by 5PMCST.

Results are complied and announced on the Monday after each week's results.

Make sure and check out EDGYTIM's Weekly Best Guesses and Winners from the Top Games State-Wide each week.

Morgan Park over Kenwood Academy- Morgan Park has a roster loaded with talent and multiple 3 plus year varsity starters. Kenwood has some big time playmakers especially on defense, but can the Broncos offense get it done here again the Mustangs?

Geneva over Wheaton North - I don't feel great about this pick since WN has played everyone tough here....but the Vikings will find a way to pull out a close call win.

Barrington over Hoffman Estates - I really need to get out and see Barrington soon.....and the Broncos have been rolling since Week 1. Hoffman Estates has playmakers and has speed and athletes....but the Broncos just find a way for the win here.

Lake Zurich over Lake Forest- Again I just don't much about Lake Forest here but I do know that the Scouts are always well prepared and will give Da Bears everything they can handle. I'll take Da Bears here.

Plainfield North over Minooka -Plainfield North has played everyone tough.this season and it seems like the offense is starting to come around a bit. Minooka is in serious need of a win here and the remaining games on the schedule has zero easy games remaining. Sure hope I'm wrong here

Bradley over Lincoln Way West -The Boilermakers and the Kohl Family tour continues this week and Bradley somehow finds a way and gets the upset win here.

Edwardsville over Belleville East- A few people in the Lou who's opinion I trust and respect seem to think that the Lancers have more than a fighting chance here against Edwardsville. Interesting....but I'll still stick with the Tigers here for the win.

York over Glenbard West - The Glenbard West defense will be ready for York, but this is still a GBW team short on depth and overall numbers....and beating the Dukes requires all hands on deck.

Quincy over Sterling - I was not stunned to see the Golden Warriors upset Geneseo last week and I won't be surprised if Sterling also gives Quincy some issues here. However....Quincy is really strong this season and it's ability to scored points in bunches gets them the road win.

Brother Rice over Nazareth Academy- This game for the most part is a must win for both teams here. Brother Rice will need to slow down the Road Runners offense and QB Logan Malachuk and if the Crusaders can get it's offense on track early....they get the win here.

Total Points combined in St Rita at St Francis game? I say 48