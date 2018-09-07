Also, only ONE ENTRY PER EMAIL ADDRESS/POSTER will be allowed. Winners are announced the Wednesday after each week's games are played.

Deadline for Week 3 selections is Friday, September 7th, 2018 at 2:00PM CST. NO ENTRIES WILL BE ACCEPTED AFTER 2PMM CST.

Make sure to check out the EDGYTIM's weekly top picks later this week, or roll the dice and pick your winners now.

So are you ready? It's EASY to play! Just click the link to Beat EDGYTIM Weekly and follow the simple rules and instructions......and you too can TRY to match picks with EDGYTIM.

Beat EDGYTIM...Weekly prediction contest is the best and longest running state-wide prediction contest. Play each and every week for free right here right now.

EDGYTIM's Week 3 locks (13-7 overall record in 2018)

Phillips over Simeon- really hard one to pick here for various reasons. Phillips is no question dinged up after the first two weeks of playing high level teams. Simeon will need a big game from QB Alante Brown to combat the always pressure filled Wildcats defense and he's more than capable. Yet in the end I'll take the Wildcats...but this one is so up in the air I believe.This game could easily be a Feeto pick.

Loyola over Mount Carmel- I've seen both live and just like the Ramblers overall physicality here.

Antioch over Grayslake North- The Och will continue to roll but if Grayslake North can avoid turnovers will make a game of this one.

East St. Louis over Edwardsville- Another tough one here. East Side is playing well but I fully expect Eewardsville to go up top and test the ESTL defensive secondary, something that Detroit King did well in Week 1 in beating the Flyers. Very close one here but I'll stick with the Flyers.

Maine South over Barrington- I'm excited to see this terrific crossover matchup here between Barrington (Mid Suburban West) and Maine South (Central Suburban South). I just like what I've seen from the Hawks so far.

Forreston over Dakota- Two of the better Northwest Upstate Illini (Northwest) and it just seem like Forreston has been a bit more tested up until now compared to Dakota.

Neuqua Valley over Waubonsie Valley- Coin flip. Seriously this can be that close of a game.

Kaneland over Rich Central- This has become a really nice non conference rivalry game. Rich Central is coming off a big win over Lemont while Kaneland also beat Geneva last weekend. I'll take the home team in a very close win here.

HInsdale Central over OPRF- Hinsdale Central is coming off a tough Week 2 loss to Willowbrook while OPRF posted a nice win last week over DGS. I like this Red Devils team and I'm looking for a bounce back win here.

Rolling Meadows over Highland Park- Meadows is the real deal this season, yet Highland Park is also looking very strong early. I'll go with the Mustangs.

Tie Breaker: Total Points scored on the Rock Island at Peoria game? 77