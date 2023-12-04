Nearly half the Badgers class comprises four-star recruits, which is why it currently is ranked 18th in the country by Rivals.com, and addressed depth needs and deficiencies at every position. Adding to the depth of the outside linebacker position, we look at the upcoming signing of Algonquin (Ill.) Jacobs tight end Grant Stec and how his addition improves the program.

After quickly cobbling together a small recruiting class in less than a month after being hired, Fickell and his staff scoured the country to recruit and receive commitments from 21 known prospects combining physicality, speed, and play-making abilities.

Stec had seven touchdowns in his sophomore season and equaled that in his junior year, totaling 438 yards on 25 catches. The end zone was more elusive for him during his senior season with his school running only a handful of passing plays a game out of a Wing-T offense.

“This season was a tough one compared to my other ones,” Stec said. “It was difficult. We didn’t pass the ball as much as we normally would, so I didn’t get the ball as much. It can be frustrating as a tight end, especially with my size being bigger than anyone on the field. I want the ball. That didn’t work out for me, but there was no complaining on my side. I did the best I could to help the team succeed and win football games. My priority every single game is to win. I don’t care if I get the ball once or 50 times, I want to win.

“This season my focus was on getting those touchdowns, route running, and stuff like that. Since that didn’t work out, I stuck to what I take pride in, which is blocking. As a tight end, you got to be an offensive lineman, but you also got to be a wide receiver. This season, I guess I focused more on the offensive line side of being a tight end and I felt that’s where I am excelling my greatest. I don’t want people to just look at me as that blocking tight end, which is why I can’t wait to get to Wisconsin to show what I can do.”