Big junior day ahead for Iowa

MORE: Class of 2023 Recruiting Board The Iowa Hawkeyes are set to host their second junior day with a big list of impressive visitors headed to campus. In this update, we take a closer look at the top names, where the Hawkeyes currently stand in their recruiting, and much more.

After earning an offer from Iowa on his last campus visit back in November, four-star wide receiver Joshua Manning will be back in Iowa City for another look at the Hawkeyes this weekend. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Manning has seen his recruiting really take off in recent weeks with an offer list that now includes Iowa, Missouri, Arkansas, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Northwestern, Illinois, Washington, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Cincinnati, and Memphis.

For four-star offensive tackle Luke Burgess, it will be his first visit to Iowa this weekend as the big 6-foot-8, 273-pound Indiana native gets a chance to learn more about the Hawkeyes who offered back in December. Currently, Burgess is looking over an offer list that includes Iowa, Purdue, Arizona State, Boston College, Iowa State, Miami, Oregon, Florida State, Minnesota, Michigan State, Illinois, Indiana, Duke, Rutgers, Tennessee, Kentucky, Missouri, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, Kansas, Louisville, Cincinnati, Miami-OH, Toledo, Central Michigan, and Western Michigan.

Also making his first visit to Iowa City this weekend will be four-star offensive lineman Austin Siereveld from Ohio. Last month, the 6-foot-5, 315-pound Siereveld named a top six of Iowa, Ohio State, Michigan, Alabama, Notre Dame, and Cincinnati. In addition to his finalists, Siereveld also holds scholarship offers from Penn State, Purdue, Kentucky, Tennessee, Illinois, Michigan State, West Virginia, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Toledo, and Ohio.

This weekend will mark the third trip to Iowa City for St. Louis defensive tackle Tyler Gant. In December, the 6-foot-3, 272-pound Gant named a top five of Iowa, Iowa State, Arkansas, Kentucky, and Wisconsin. In addition to his top five, the three-star prospect also holds scholarship offers from Nebraska, Boston College, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, West Virginia, Vanderbilt, Memphis, Arkansas State, Colorado State, and Eastern Michigan.

Illinois defensive back Kahlil Tate will be making his first trip to Iowa City after earning a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes in January. A three-star prospect, Tate's full list of offers includes Iowa, Penn State, Michigan, Oregon, Nebraska, Minnesota, Mississippi, Colorado, Missouri, Syracuse, Tennessee, Kansas, Boston College, Ball State, Bowling Green, and Central Michigan.

Class of 2024 in-state running back Titus Cram has been a frequent visitor to Iowa City since his recruiting took off last year and will be back on campus this weekend. The 5-foot-11, 187-pound Bondurant native, who had 1,461 yards rushing and 26 touchdowns as a sophomore, is currently looking over scholarship offers from Iowa, Iowa State, and Nebraska. Last season, he made it to three of Iowa's home games and one of the Hawkeyes' bowl practices as well.

With his cousin Louie Stec on the team, Class of 2024 tight end Grant Stec is very familiar with the Hawkeyes and will be visiting campus again this weekend. The Iowa coaching staff offered the 6-foot-6, 220-pound Stec during the season last fall and has stayed after him ever since. Currently, Stec holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Illinois, Northwestern, Penn State, Michigan State, Arkansas, Iowa State, Tennessee, Louisville, and Cincinnati.

Last summer, Iowa was the first Power Five program to offer Class of 2024 wide receiver Cam Williams and has had him on campus a couple more times since then. This weekend, the 6-foot-2, 175-pound Illinois native will be making a return trip for the Hawkeyes' junior day. Currently, Williams is looking over an offer list that includes Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Purdue, Vanderbilt, Syracuse, Iowa State, Central Michigan, Toledo, and Northern Illinois.

Class of 2024 defensive end Eddie Tuerk is another Illinois native that has been a frequent visitor to Iowa City over the past year and will be back in town this weekend. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Tuerk was able to to make it to two of Iowa's home games last season as well as the Hawkeye Tailgater. Currently, Tuerk holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Michigan, Northwestern, Tennessee, Mississippi, Minnesota, Iowa State, Syracuse, Cincinnati, Central Michigan, Miami-OH, and Western Michigan.

Class of 2025 defensive end Gabe Kaminski already holds an offer from the Hawkeyes in his freshman year of high school and will be making a return trip this weekend. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Kaminski is actually visiting Iowa on Saturday and Wisconsin on Sunday. Currently, he holds scholarship offers from Iowa and Tennessee.

Iowa's most recent commit, offensive lineman Leighton Jones, will be among the visitors this weekend and has already turned his attention on becoming a recruiter for the Hawkeyes. A three-star prospect, the 6-foot-4, 265-pound Jones chose Iowa over scholarship offers from Purdue, Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Ohio, Kent State, Miami-OH, Toledo, Western Michigan, Eastern Kentucky, and Illinois State.

Coming off his third state wrestling championship a couple weeks ago, Iowa linebacker commit Ben Kueter will be on campus for the junior day this weekend. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Kueter, who plans to compete in both football and wrestling in college at Iowa, chose the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Iowa State, Minnesota, and Missouri last fall.

Class of 2024 linebacker commit Cam Buffington will also be in town for the junior day this weekend. The 6-foot-3, 202-pound Buffington has been busy on the basketball court this winter as he averaged 19.0 points and 10.2 rebounds per game for Winfield-Mt. Union, who finished 21-3 on the season. Buffington committed to the Hawkeyes last summer shortly after earning a scholarship offer at their camp.

Jackson Carver was a name that Iowa took a look at in the Class of 2022, but he ended up deciding to reclassify to 2023. A Lacrosse star that played football for the first time last fall, the 6-foot-6, 220-pound Carver has now picked up scholarship offers from Iowa State, Minnesota, Purdue, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Indiana, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Duke, Louisville, and several Ivy League schools.

St. Louis wide receiver Chase Hendricks does not yet have an offer from the Hawkeyes, but could very well be one of the recruits that leaves with one after Saturday. A three-star prospect, the 5-foot-10, 173-pound Hendricks already holds offers from Texas, Purdue, West Virginia, Iowa State, Kansas, Colorado, Arizona State, and Wyoming.

Chicago Marist safety John Nestor is picking up interest from Iowa and will be among the visitors for the Hawkeyes this weekend. A three-star prospect, Nestor currently holds scholarship offers from Minnesota, Iowa State, Purdue, and Kansas along with Northern Illinois, Toledo, Miami-OH, Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Kent State, and Western Michigan.

Illinois offensive lineman Austin Barrett, who visited Iowa for a home game last fall, will be back on campus to see the Hawkeyes this weekend. A three-star offensive lineman, the 6-foot-5, 265-pound Barrett, whose older brother Dylan plays at Wisconsin, currently holds scholarship offers from Illinois, Indiana, West Virginia, Iowa State, Syracuse, Duke, Kansas, Cincinnati, Connecticut, Akron, Toledo, Miami-OH, and Central Michigan.

Wide receiver Pierce Walsh, who likely projects at tight end in college, is another Illinois prospect that was able to visit Iowa during the season last fall and will be making a return trip this weekend. A three-star prospect, the 6-foot-4, 212-pound Walsh currently holds scholarship offers from Minnesota and Rutgers along with Northern Illinois, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan, Toledo, Miami-OH, Illinois State, and Eastern Illinois.

Glenbard West (IL) offensive tackle Chris Terek says he has been hearing from Iowa more and more recently and will be in town for the junior day this weekend. A three-star prospect, the 6-foot-6, 295-pound Terek currently holds scholarship offers from Duke, Kansas, Akron, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan, Northern Illinois, Kent State, Toledo, Illinois State, South Dakota, and Southern Illinois.

St. Louis offensive tackle Josh Gregory will be making his fourth visit to Iowa in the past year as the Hawkeyes continue to show quite a bit of interest. The 6-foot-7, 260-pound Gregory, a teammate of fellow visitor Tyler Gant, is not yet ranked by Rivals but does already hold scholarship offers from Minnesota, Kansas, and Arkansas State.

A high school teammate of Iowa commit Chase Brackney, defensive tackle Hank Zilinskas will be making the trip to Iowa City from Colorado this weekend. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound Zilinskas is not yet ranked by Rivals, but does already hold scholarship offers from Colorado, Colorado State, Nevada, Utah State, and Penn.

Linebacker K'Vion Thunderbird will be visiting Iowa City with teammate Kahlil Tate this weekend. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Thunderbird does not yet have an offer from the Hawkeyes, but the three-star prospect does already hold offers from Nebraska, Tennessee, Mississippi, Missouri, Kansas, Wyoming, Central Michigan, Ball State, and Buffalo.

Class of 2024 running back Tony Phillips will be making his first visit with the Hawkeyes this weekend. The speedy 5-foot-7, 169-pound Phillips was a state champion in track in the 100 and 200 meter dash as a freshman last spring and had lead recruiter Seth Wallace out to visit his school as Iowa remains very interested. Currently, Phillips holds scholarship offers from Tennessee, Syracuse, Miami-OH, Florida Atlantic, and Massachusetts.

Class of 2024 defensive back Caleb Benning, whose father Damon played at Nebraska, will also be making his first visit to Iowa City this weekend. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound sophomore from Omaha Westside already holds scholarship offers from Nebraska and Minnesota with interest from several others.

Christian Jones is only a freshman in high school, but the Class of 2025 linebacker from Omaha already holds scholarship offers from Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa State, and Kansas. Could the Hawkeyes be next? To date, Iowa has only offered four prospects for 2025, but the coaching staff will get a chance to know Jones and his family a little more this weekend on their first visit to Iowa City. For more of the names expected to visit on Saturday, please see our list below.