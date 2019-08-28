St. Charles (Ill.) North senior outside linebacker recruit Ben Furtney (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) is more than ready to start his upcoming senior season on Friday taking on Palatine in Palatine. Furtney gives us a preview on the state ranked St. Charles North North Stars along with recapping his latest recruiting news here.

"I'm very excited for the season," Furtney said. "The off season went by fast and it's crazy to think that kickoff is just a few days away."

Furtney filled us in on what to expect from the 2019 North Stars.

"We have some differences this season in having some new faces on the team, but the overall atmosphere and team bond is great just like last season. We are ready for a successful season. Last year we learned that to get far in the playoffs you need that bond and be able to communicate very well. It's very important to be able to come together as a team and everyone is working together as a team."

So has it hit Furtney yet that he's finally a senior and that his last season of high school football is almost here?

"I'm used to the whole senior year thing since I've been embracing my role as a senior leader since winter lifting. I'm still not sure that it's really hit me to be honest. I know that it's my senior year and I'm sure it will hit me harder once the season starts."

Furtney is also recapped his latest recruiting news.

"I have offers still from Dayton, Cornell, Grand Valley State, Butler, Valparaiso along with Northwest Missouri State and Minnesota Duluth. I've also been drawing interest from some schools in the Patriot League, the MAC plus some Ivy League schools and a few Big 10 schools. They all want to see my early senior video. I haven't set up any visits yet. I don;'t have a time frame yet but I can see myself starting to move things along later in September and start to consider my options more and more."

So which under the radar player could have a breakout season for the North Stars this coming season?

"We have a lot of guys who I could name to be honest. But our starting center Matt Fell is a name to watch no question. He always does a great job and he's a big leader for us this season on the offensive line this season."

