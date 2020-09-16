Football is back! Big Ten votes to return to play
The Big Ten has announced that it will return to play for the fall season, with the season beginning October 23-24.The conference released the following statement that also brought to light 'new te...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news