INDIANAPOLIS-Northwestern head coach David Braun found himself in a far more relaxed setting on Tuesday at Lucas Oil Stadium than his Big Ten Media Days debut in 2023.

Last year, he faced the media in the same venue barely two weeks after being named interim head coach and looked, at times, like a deer in the headlights as the only Northwestern official to answer for the hazing scandal.

This time around, he was much more composed and at ease, a man who has grown into his role as the leader of a Big Ten program.

"It's been really unique and a year of firsts," Braun said. "I went through my first cycle as a head coach. I have a lot to learn and I have a great staff around me."

Braun was open and honest with the media on a range of topics on Tuesday, continuing the steady increase in his comfort level with the off-field side of the job. He candidly spoke about last season's deflating 24-7 loss in the season opener at Rutgers.

"It was a bad day," he said. "I knew I had so much to learn in that role. In that moment, I was hurting for our guys. Those 103 guys chose to stay in a really difficult situation and worked their asses off.

"It felt like we were ready to beat Rutgers, so there was this emotional high, then this emotional low. But there was no doubt in my mind after what I'd seen in fall camp that if we did a good job as a coaching staff, we'd have a chance to win a bunch of games."

He turned out to be right, as the Wildcats shocked everyone by winning eight games, including the Las Vegas Bowl.

The Chicago Sun-Times' Steve Greenberg successfully rebuffed Braun's attempts to deflect credit and coaxed him into describing what he did well last season.

"I deeply value personal connection," Braun said. "I value relationships. I harness that with our players, our coaches, our alumni, our donors and our parents. When I'm at my best, I let my players see the competitive fire that burns inside me that made me an effective coordinator, and I was an overachiever as a player [at Winona State]. It came from that competitive drive."

Back to crediting others, Braun was effusive with praise for his new assistants. While he inherited fired head coach Pat Fitzgerald's staff last season, he made four hires in the offseason to make the staff his own.

"You had better hire the right people around you and I trust them to crush their jobs... Thank God for Tim McGarigle, Paul Creighton and Zach Lujan," he said, highlighting his coordinators on defense, special teams and offense.

"We're looking for guys that are low ego and high output," he continued, later in the day. "Guys that are seeking to understand the strengths of their players and tailor their game plans to that."

The Wildcats have a tough 2024 schedule ahead of them, but the optimism and hunger in Braun and his players is apparent.





Braun highlighted his players: Three players represented Northwestern on Tuesday: wide receiver AJ Henning, linebacker Xander Mueller and running back Cam Porter.

Braun revealed at the podium that Porter has been named a team captain for the second-straight season.

"Cam Porter may be one of the most impressive young men that I've ever been around in my entire life," Braun said. "He's consistent, he's competitive, he builds other people up. He has a thirst for continuous growth."

Porter called being named a captain "probably the biggest accomplishment for me since I've been here. Coming into [Northwestern], that's what I dreamed of."

Braun made it clear later on in the day that, though Porter will be the clear leader of the group and the starting running back, expect Joseph Himon II and Caleb Komolafe to also play significant roles during the season.

For Mueller, Braun's revelation was that he recruited the linebacker out of Wheaton (Ill.) North when Braun was still defensive coordinator at North Dakota State.

"He's someone I've admired for a long time," Braun said. "When I arrived in January of 2023, I was excited to see him developing in our program. What he was able to accomplish on the field last season is nothing short of a breakout season."

Mueller wound up second with 110 tackles and led the team with 10.5 tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

"I would argue he's unquestionably one of the best linebackers in the Big Ten, or in the country," Braun said.

Braun's excitement was evident for Henning as both a receiver and returner. He is the second-leading returning receiver after compiling 45 catches for 418 yards and four touchdowns last season.

"It's a good down for the Cats when AJ Henning has the ball, whether that's on offense or special teams," he said. "The versatility that AJ embodies, his electric component and explosiveness...we are at our best when AJ has the ball in his hands."



