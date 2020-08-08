The 2020 Big Ten football season seems to be in growing peril.

On Saturday morning, Pete Thamel of Yahoo reported that Big Ten presidents are meeting to discuss moving forward with the season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He tweeted that "there's some presidential momentum for cancelling the fall football season. It's unknown if there's enough support to make that decision today."

Later, the Big Ten issued a statement that schools will not progress to padded football practices, which is known as "Day 3" of the acclimatization practice period. Only helmets will be worn.

The Detroit Free Press is reporting that it’s possible a spring football season could be on the table. The Free Press sources were told Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren preferred a spring football season, although no decision had been made.

Purdue opened camp on Friday. The school tweeted video of the workouts, in helmets and shorts. There was no media availability. Purdue, whose latest COVID testing numbers were positive, is slated to open the season Sept. 5 at Michigan.

