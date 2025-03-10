Big Ten Spotlight: Committed prospects on flip watch

Jamier Brown (Photo by Birm/Dotting the 'Eyes)

Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith takes a look at four Big Ten commitments that could be at risk to flip their pledges before the end of the year.

The elite 2027 four-star receiver is committed to defending national champion Ohio State. He’s from Ohio and the Buckeyes have a strong track record at his position. Needless to say, Ohio State has a lot going in its favor in this recruitment but it's still very early. Oregon has been a frequent opponent on the recruiting trail and just offered Brown. Texas A&M, Auburn, Florida State and Florida are all programs that he has some interest in, too.

The four-star defensive end surprised many when he gave his verbal commitment to USC last October. Many things have changed since then with USC’s staff, especially with its recruiting staff. There’s no doubt that other powers closer to home in Chicago will make a push. Notre Dame was the favorite before the surprise commitment. Michigan has been on fire with elite recruits lately. The in-state Illini are trying hard to keep big-time players home. USC’s season will likely go a long way in determining how this one plays out.

The Ohio native was part of a huge run of commitments for Illinois in February. The program has a lot of momentum on and off the field. However, it's easy to see other programs circling the waters on its recruits. The Illini have a staff that evaluates well and Singleton is another example of that. Before his commitment, Ohio State, Texas A&M and Michigan were heavily involved in his recruitment. Those teams and others will make the Illini sweat this one out when we get to flip season.