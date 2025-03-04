Big Ten Spotlight: Six important visits to watch this spring

Jackson Cantwell

The calendar has turned to March and each visit prospects take is carrying more and more weight. Here are several important visits to keep an eye on in the Big Ten.

JACKSON CANTWELL'S MARCH 22 VISIT TO MICHIGAN

Anytime the No. 1 prospect in the 2026 Rivals250 takes a visit it’s a big deal. However, I am especially interested in Cantwell's visit to Michigan on March 22. Georgia and Oregon have been mainstays in this recruitment and will get official visits in the summer. But Michigan is the program with the most to gain by hosting Cantwell for an unofficial visit this month. His first visit to Ann Arbor blew him away after the season so the return trip is important to reinforce what he liked the first time. A good visit here could see the Wolverines go into the official visit season with real momentum.

TITAN DAVIS' VISIT TO ILLINOIS ON MARCH 13

Davis is one of the best prospects in the Midwest and checks in at No. 91 in the latest Rivals250. He’s got his fair share of suitors with several visits lined up for the spring. But the one I’m most interested in is his trip to Illinois on March 13. The nearby Illini have been a dark horse in his recruitment since they are putting together a great class. They’ll get a shot to convince him to be the crown jewel of a big-time recruiting class.

SAM GREER'S VISIT TO OHIO STATE ON MARCH 17

It’s a banner year in Ohio for offensive linemen in the 2026 recruiting cycle with four who will play high-level Power Four football. So as you’d expect it’s likely that Ohio State will get at least one of those prospects. The interesting thing about Greer’s visit on March 17 is that it is the start of a huge list of visits that includes Michigan, Miami, Tennessee, Florida State and others. Ohio State has a chance to show Greer that he’s a major priority, get him comfortable with the new offensive line coach and set the bar in a race that is tightening up.

ELBERT HILL'S VISIT TO USC AT THE END OF MARCH

Hill is an elite cornerback prospect from the state of Ohio. That usually means that the Buckeyes are in a strong position for the playmaker. It’s true in this case too but if there is a program that seems to be surging with Hill it's USC. He took a visit to campus during the winter and raved about what he found in Los Angeles. With a new recruiting staff behind the scenes the Trojans seem to be making up ground quickly here. Hill is set to return to USC at the end of March and did not have a return date set yet to Ohio State when reached for comment. It’s time to pay attention to the Trojans in this recruitment.

MACK SUTTER'S VISIT TO ILLINOIS ON APRIL 11

Sutter is an extremely important prospect for Illinois in the 2026 recruiting class. The team is doing a great job on the recruiting trail so far but we are still awaiting more clarity from Sutter and fellow four-star tight end JC Anderson. The dream is for the Illini to land both but right now the feel is that Sutter will be the tougher one to keep in-state. Illinois will get a chance to see the pace early with official visits. He’ll be on campus April 11 to kick off his official visits. The in-state school will get a chance to make a serious run before he heads off to Alabama and Ole Miss which appear to be the two favorites right now.

