The evaluation process is ever evolving and oftentimes the value of a recruit is in the eye of the beholder. While many players live up to their rating, there are many others who never achieve the greatness they were once destined for. Likewise, there are countless examples of undervalued recruits who silence the naysayers and defy the odds to become great players at the college level and beyond.

Today we attempt to identify one commit from each Big Ten West school who has the ability to go from an undervalued prospect to a future star at the college level and beyond.