The Early Signing Period, in which a vast majority of players signed, is now behind us. Today we continue a five-day series looking at the winners and losers of each power conference and up next is the Big Ten.



WINNERS

Ryan Day’s ability to hang on

Jeremiah Smith (Rivals.com)

The biggest drama in the country on signing day might have been the decision of Jeremiah Smith, the No. 1 prospect in the 2024 Rivals250. The Florida native had everyone on pins and needles. Would he stick with his year-long commitment to Ohio State or flip to a program in Florida? He ultimately stuck with the Buckeyes after a little drama surrounding his paperwork. We knew about the Smith drama all cycle long. But no one saw five-star defensive end Eddrick Houston’s recruitment being a nail-biter at the end. A late trip to Alabama almost got him to flip. He stuck with the Buckeyes. That is a huge win for defensive line coach Larry Johnson who fended off more retirement rumors.

*****

Drama-free Michigan

Jim Harbaugh (© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Each year we see the top programs in the country gaining and losing commits at the end of the cycle. There was no December flurry in Ann Arbor. All but two of Michigan's 27 signees were verbally committed before December. Everyone on the commitment list signed their paperwork without drama. There is a lot of size and skill heading to Ann Arbor to play for coach Jim Harbaugh. After the season the Wolverines had and all the headlines about the program a drama-free day was just what the doctor ordered.

*****

Nebraska fans

Nebraska fans will tell you that they’ve been waiting 20 years for the Huskers to return to relevance. That quest got a huge boost last week when Matt Rhule and his staff flipped five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola from Georgia. The Rhule rebuild has just had gasoline poured on it thanks to Raiola. The ceiling has been raised in Lincoln but so has the floor for expectations. The buzz in Lincoln is real right now after the program signed the highest-rated high school player of the internet era.

*****

Curt Cignetti’s persona

Curt Cignetti (© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK)

It was hard to ignore the rise of James Madison football this season under Curt Cignetti. Now he’s the head man in Bloomington as the coach of the Indiana Hoosiers. He’s done a good job of reeling potential defections back to the team but, if his early press conferences are any indication, he’s going to be fun to follow during his time at Indiana.

*****

LOSERS

Big Ten's ability to keep five-stars home

Justin Scott (Rivals.com)

There are three five-star prospects from the Midwest in the 2024 recruiting class - defensive end Williams Nwaneri (Missouri), Justin Scott (Illinois) and Ryan Wingo (Texas) - and none signed with programs in the Big Ten. Ohio State is bringing in three five-stars but none are from the region. Nebraska is bringing Dylan Raiola in but he’s from Georgia. We’ll see if the conference can keep its top talent home in the 2025 cycle.

*****

Minnesota not taking the next step

PJ Fleck (© Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports)