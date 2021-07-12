Biggest Question for St. Rita

The Fall 2021 IHSA Football season is less than 50 days way, and it's time to start breaking down the upcoming football season.

So what is the biggest question facing several of the top football programs across the state this summer? EDGYTIM breaks down his overview and thoughts on the St. Rita Mustangs this coming season.

CLICK HERE to see my Biggest Question for the 2021 St. Rita Mustangs this summer.

Biggest Question for the East St. Louis Flyers

Biggest Question for the Warren Township Blue Devils

Biggest Question for the Lincoln Way East Griffins

---

• Talk about this article inside The EDGY Nation

• Subscribe to our podcast on Soundcloud.

• Follow us on Twitter: @EDGYTIM

• Like us on Facebook